Bad Wolves Reveal 'Savior' Visualizer As 'Die About It' Hits

(Better Noise) Bad Wolves have premiered a visualizer video for their new single "Savior" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "Die About It", which is now available via Better Noise Music.

"From the artwork to the music our new album feels more personal," says John Boecklin. "This album is about us surviving through lawsuits, the member changes, the online hate, and the false narratives. We wanna bring back the energy of us making music because we want to, not all the other crap. The album title is a sarcastic statement towards those debating online in turmoil, defending or pushing their own beliefs to the point of absurdity. If you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well 'Die About It.' Leave us out of it."

"This album is like having your cake and eating it too. Bad Wolves have mastered an accessible blend of big rock choruses paired with exciting metal riffs... and I'm here for it." - Jonny Hawkins (Nothing More)

The band will hit the road later this Fall with British rock icons Bush on their "Nothing To Go But Everywhere" North American tour alongside labelmates Eva Under Fire from November 14 to December 6. Bad Wolves have announced a series of headlining shows before and after the tour with support from Eva Under Fire and Uncured.

BAD WOLVES Tour Dates:

11/9 Knoxville, TN - The Concourse &

11/10 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 &

11/11 Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero &

11/12 Destin, FL - Club L.A. &

11/14 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live #

11/15 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall #

11/17 Durham, NC - DPAC #

11/18 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater #

11/19 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater #

11/21 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center #

11/22 Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's **

11/24 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre #

11/25 Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre #

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

11/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

11/29 Sioux City, IA - The Marquee&*

11/30 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha #

12/3 Billings, MT - MetraPark #

12/5 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre #

12/6 Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater #

# with Bush & Eva Under Fire

^ with Bush only

& with Eva Under Fire & Uncured

* with Eva Under Fire

** with Uncured

Related Stories

Bad Wolves Unleash 'Die About It' Video

Bush Taps Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire For North American Tour

Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour

Bad Wolves Premiere 'Legends Never Die' Video

News > Bad Wolves