.

Of Virtue Announce New Album 'Omen'

06-12-2023

(Atom Splitter) Of Virtue will release Omen, their most ambitious and heartfelt project to date. This album represents a journey of artistic growth, experimentation, and soul-searching. Featuring the SINNER EP with eight additional tracks in total, this brand new album is all about soaring heavy anthems to fierce ballads.

Set for release on September 29, Omen will be available in limited colored vinyl and CD, along with unique merch options at the Arising Empire online shop, Impericon, and band shop.

"Three years in the making and feeling as if it's the most significant one in our timeline thus far, this album was by far the most difficult to create in many more ways than one and one of the most emotional experience for us," the band says. "Hope that it helps you through your time of need, the way it did us."

OMEN TRACK LISTING:
"Omen"
"Hypocrite"
"Cold Blooded"
"Cut Me Open"
"Sober"
"A.N.X.I.E.T.Y."
"Floating" (Feat. Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker)
"True Colors"
"Sinner"
"Holy"
"Cannibals"
"False Idols"

