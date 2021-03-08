Mae Offshoot Demons Shares First Song From New Album

Mae guitarist Zach Gehring side project Demons has revealed a brand new track called "Play Acting Virtue". The song comes from the forthcoming album, "Privation", which is due April 30th.

Zach had this to say, "This song was one of the earlier ones written for Privation. I was listening to a lot of Converge, and I still hear the influence applied through our filter.

"The music was written on an acoustic. It was a block headed riff that came alive when Drew built the drum part. He achieved the perfect balance of chaos and drive.

"Lyrically, I was caught up on this promise that truth somehow brings freedom, or truth liberates you. I think that can often have the opposite impact.

"I think the truth is often treated as a sort of shallow poetic device, or an ephemeral enlightenment. But it's an obligation that never fully subsides." Stream the song below:

