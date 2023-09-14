Of Virtue Deliver 'True Colors' Video

(Atom Splitter) Of Virtue have released the video for new single "True Colors," the latest track off their upcoming album Omen, that is due out September 29 via Arising Empire.

Guitar and vocalist Damon Tate comments, "The wise Maya Angelou said, 'When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.' This is also true of drug addiction. This disease can wear many faces and often times, we choose to ignore the obvious red flags that are right in front of us. Because of our own struggles, insecurities or reasons for wanting to drown out the pain, we allow these things to have agency over our actions and our way of life, contributing to the vicious cycle that is so hard to break. It can be easy to blame the vice or behaviors for the misery that is brought in our lives. 'True Colors' is also indicative of another hard truth: What you consume, what/who you believe you are...can become your new reality and 'true' self."

Omen will be available in limited colored vinyl and CD, along with unique merch options at the Arising Empire online shop, Impericon, and band shop.

