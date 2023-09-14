Of Virtue Deliver 'True Colors' Video

(Atom Splitter) Of Virtue have released the video for new single "True Colors," the latest track off their upcoming album Omen, that is due out September 29 via Arising Empire.
Guitar and vocalist Damon Tate comments, "The wise Maya Angelou said, 'When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.' This is also true of drug addiction. This disease can wear many faces and often times, we choose to ignore the obvious red flags that are right in front of us. Because of our own struggles, insecurities or reasons for wanting to drown out the pain, we allow these things to have agency over our actions and our way of life, contributing to the vicious cycle that is so hard to break. It can be easy to blame the vice or behaviors for the misery that is brought in our lives. 'True Colors' is also indicative of another hard truth: What you consume, what/who you believe you are...can become your new reality and 'true' self."
Omen will be available in limited colored vinyl and CD, along with unique merch options at the Arising Empire online shop, Impericon, and band shop.
Of Virtue Announce New Album 'Omen'
Of Virtue Release 'Cannibals' Video
Singled Out: Of Virtue's Hypocrite
Mae Offshoot Demons Shares First Song From New Album
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased Track - more
Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska Getting All-Star Celebration- Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video- Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video- more
Dan + Shay Announce The Heartbreak On The Map Tour- Gavin DeGraw Announces 'A Classic Christmas' Album- Reba- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details
Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased Track From Deluxe 'Another Perfect Day' Reissue
Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Delivers 'Must Crush Barbie'
Korn Offshoot Venera Share New Track 'Disintegration'
Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Moth Into Flame'
Of Virtue Deliver 'True Colors' Video
The Smiths 'Jeane' Gets Power Pop Makeover
Youth Fountain Announce Album With 'Fallen Short' Video