Of Virtue Release 'Cannibals' Video

(Atom Splitter) Of Virtue have released a music video for their new single "Cannibals". Produced by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Polaris, Hollow Front), with additional production by Chris Shifflett, mixed and mastered by Dan Braunstein (known for his work for Spiritbox, Dayseeker, and Volumes), this new material hits the listener straight in the face.
"'Cannibals' is set during one of the most dangerous of my road to recovery from alcohol because I was finally taking accountability," says vocalist Tyler Ennis. "Before then, I had never noticed how much my choices affected the people around me. Upon reflection, I hated myself for what I had done to them. I was lying, stealing. I was erratic and unpredictable. Overall, I felt that I deserved every bad thing that happened to me.
"The hardest part was that I felt more worthless in my sober state than while intoxicated and it got to the point where I believed my actions were beyond forgiveness. Because of that dark time in my life, 'Cannibals' serves to remind myself that we cannot change the past but only learn from our mistakes and that we shouldn't let them shape my our of the world in a self-loathing state."
Of Virtue were formed in 2008 and catapulted onto the Michigan metalcore scene in 2009 with their debut EP To Breathe Again. Combining elements of melodic hardcore and metalcore into a mosh-friendly and energetic amalgam, the band became a staple within its local scene. Of Virtue issued their debut full-length Heartsounds in 2011, followed by an extensive regional touring cycle. The album found the band expanding on the sound that defined its earlier effort, with lyrics speaking of positivity and determination. It was sonically vicious, yet passionate and inspiring. In 2015, the band dropped Salvation, a sprawling and ambitious example of meticulous and melodic metalcore. Third full-length What Defines You arrived in 2019. That album marked incorporation of alternative styles into a backbone of bold, robust metalcore. Even in the setting of a global pandemic, Of Virtue continued to blossom worldwide, accruing new listeners and fans, effectively expanding their reach even in a time where live performances were all but impossible. Watch the video below:
