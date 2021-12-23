.

Original Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Launches Patreon

Michael Angulia | 12-23-2021

Legendary original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has launched a Patreon where fans can gain access to unreleased music and videos, live events and more.

Anderson had this to say, "Hello to my fans and supporters! I am thrilled to embark on this journey with you as I create the next chapter of my life's work.

"After years of dealing with the runaround of big record labels, I have decided to partner with you, as those of you who enjoy my work have always been my greatest support and inspiration.

"There are many great projects I have been working on including lots of new music, paintings, a book, and short stories. Your patronage will allow me to continue my work and will offer you priceless access."

Silver


$10 PER MONTH
Early Access to Songs and Projects, Livestreams of Rehearsals and Events
Behind-the-scenes Videos of the Creative Process
Membership to Private Community of Supporters
Early Ticket Access to Select Performances
Access to General Archives

Gold


$50 PER MONTH
All Benefits of Silver Patrons
Access to Jon's Select Archives
Monthly Live Q&A to AMA (Ask Me Anything)
Surprise Gifts Throughout the First Year of Patronage

Platinum


$100 PER MONTH
All Benefits of Silver and Gold Patrons
Access to Jon's Gold Vault Archives
Surprise Gifts Throughout the First Year of Patronage
Pre-release previews of Jon's work
Access to Participate in Jon's Opus Puzzle

Fans can join here.

