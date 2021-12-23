Original Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Launches Patreon

Legendary original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has launched a Patreon where fans can gain access to unreleased music and videos, live events and more.

Anderson had this to say, "Hello to my fans and supporters! I am thrilled to embark on this journey with you as I create the next chapter of my life's work.

"After years of dealing with the runaround of big record labels, I have decided to partner with you, as those of you who enjoy my work have always been my greatest support and inspiration.

"There are many great projects I have been working on including lots of new music, paintings, a book, and short stories. Your patronage will allow me to continue my work and will offer you priceless access."

Silver

$10 PER MONTHEarly Access to Songs and Projects, Livestreams of Rehearsals and EventsBehind-the-scenes Videos of the Creative ProcessMembership to Private Community of SupportersEarly Ticket Access to Select PerformancesAccess to General Archives

Gold

$50 PER MONTHAll Benefits of Silver PatronsAccess to Jon's Select ArchivesMonthly Live Q&A to AMA (Ask Me Anything)Surprise Gifts Throughout the First Year of Patronage

Platinum

$100 PER MONTHAll Benefits of Silver and Gold PatronsAccess to Jon's Gold Vault ArchivesSurprise Gifts Throughout the First Year of PatronagePre-release previews of Jon's workAccess to Participate in Jon's Opus Puzzle

Fans can join here.

Related Stories

Yes Legend Jon Anderson Expands 'Olias of Sunhillow'

Jon Anderson's Song Of Seven Expanded For Reissue

Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Jon Anderson Releases New Song 'WDMCF'

News > Jon Anderson