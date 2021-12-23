Original Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Launches Patreon

Legendary original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has launched a Patreon where fans can gain access to unreleased music and videos, live events and more.
Anderson had this to say, "Hello to my fans and supporters! I am thrilled to embark on this journey with you as I create the next chapter of my life's work.
"After years of dealing with the runaround of big record labels, I have decided to partner with you, as those of you who enjoy my work have always been my greatest support and inspiration.
"There are many great projects I have been working on including lots of new music, paintings, a book, and short stories. Your patronage will allow me to continue my work and will offer you priceless access."
Fans can join here.
