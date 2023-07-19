Oxbow Release 'Lovely Murk (ft. Lingua Ignota)' Video

(Speakeasy) Bay Area quartet Oxbow have released "Lovely Murk (ft. Lingua Ignota)" and a companion video in advance of Friday's release of Love's Holiday (Ipecac Recordings).
About the video and track, Niko Wenner says: "I started 'Lovely Murk' in late 2011 imagining the perspective of my mother then dying from Alzheimer's, and what it would feel like to lose everything, even one's self. So personal, I kept the song for myself; she died in early 2012. But soon Lisa Meyer at Supersonic Festival in Birmingham, England asked us to play, encouraging me to orchestrate a version for an OXBOW Orchestra performance. And eventually I was ready to record the song for our new OXBOW album Love's Holiday, with new lyrics. I asked Kristin Hayter to create a Lingua Ignota choir using my melody from 2011, she also added voice over the bridge, altogether creating a stunning and essential addition. A long journey for what for me is a beautiful, powerful song, made with love."
Eugene S. Robinson continues: "My favorite part of filming the entire video was during a break in the recording when the homeowner of the historically significant house in Pennsylvania where we recorded it, walked into a room where I was sitting and screamed on account of him believing I was an actual ghost. In his mind I guess 17th century ghosts have iPhones. When Kristin's voice comes swelling up in the song's center, right about the time my dying and almost dead carcass ascends to the sky gods, I actually had a moment where it felt like that's precisely and 'for real' what was happening. Her voice, my voice, the voices all contributed to...yes: that feeling of... release."
The band recently announced their first tour dates in support of the 10-song album, with both east and west coast swings slated for this Fall.
U.S. Tour Dates:
October 20 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA
October 21 Portland, ME SPACE
October 22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
November 9 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
November 10 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theatre
November 11 Mesa, AZ Pub Rock
European tour dates:
September 1 Glasgow, UK Broadcast
September 2 Birmingham, UK Supersonic Festival
September 3 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club
September 4 Bristol, UK Exchange
September 5 London, UK Studio 9294
September 6 Kortrijk, BE Wilde Western
September 7 Brussels, BE Botanique
September 8 Nijmegen, NL Merleyn
September 9 Tetange, LU Human's World Festival (free entry)
September 10 Bochum, DE Die Trompete
September 11 Vienna, AT Volkstheatre Rote Bar
September 12 Wroclaw, PL Liverpool
September 13 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka
September 14 Berlin, DE Roadrunners Paradise
September 15 Hamburg, DE Hafenklang
September 16 Aalborg, DK Lasher Fest
Oxbow Release 'Icy White & Crystalline' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
