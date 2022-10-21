Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Details For Todd McFarlane 'Patient Number 9' Comic Book

Comic cover

(SRO) To learn about what inspired the theme for Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 album, look no further than the 26-page comic book available solely in some limited-edition album packages.

Featuring a story by Todd McFarlane and illustrations by Jonathan Glapion (the beautiful haunting interior pages were painted by Glapion with a striking cover provided by McFarlane), the comic book was initially available only in record stores and online.

The story tells how Osbourne is trapped in an asylum with no way out, he's tortured by the doctors, abused by the patients, and hunted by a horrific creature born from his shattered mind.

The comic book serves as the prequel to the McFarlane-directed video for the album's first single and title track "Patient Number 9." The Limited Edition CD + Comic Book bundle is now being sold at more than 600 comic book stores throughout North America (click here to find a local store).

