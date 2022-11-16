Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations With 'Patient Number 9'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has scored four 2023 Grammy Award nominations with his latest album, "Patient Number 9." The Recording Academy unveiled the list on Tuesday for the 65th event, which sees the iconic singer's 2022 record as a contender for Best Rock Album; the song "Degradation Rules" featuring Tony Iommi has been nominated for Best Metal Performance; and the set's lead single and title track featuring Jeff Beck is a finalist for Best Rock Performance and the songwriters honor Best Rock Song.

"Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

The project earned Ozzy a top 3 album debut in the US and a No. 2 entry in his native UK to deliver Ozzy his highest-charting solo record in his home region; the set also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Top 10 chart entries in more than a dozen other countries.

