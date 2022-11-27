.

Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows

Keavin Wiggins | November 27, 2022

Original teaser video capture

Pantera's Rex Brown took to social media to share his first comments about the band's upcoming reunion shows and the group has also shared a teaser video.

Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo will be joined in the group by Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante take the place of the late Vinnie Paul Abbott, and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde taking on the part of the late Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

Rex took to Instagram to share a photo of this new lineup and he wrote, "Get ready folks, this is gonna be one Hell of a Ride...And then some!! This was the start of the ZW sessions that grew into a Monster...5 days 'til Mexico City!! Bolt in....."

