Pantera's Rex Brown Sidelined By COVID

Pantera's Rex Brown has announced that he will be forced to miss the final reunion shows of this year after he was diagnosed with a "mild strain" of COVID.
Brown was replaced by former Cattle Decapitation, and current Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals and Scour bassist Derek Engemann at the band's performance at Knotfest Chile on December 11th, and Rex also missed the band's performance on Monday.
The group took to social media to break the news that the founding member will also be missing their performances in South America on December 15th and 18th.
They wrote, "A note from Rex: 'I caught a very mild strain of COVID, but because of our own protocols, I simply do not wanna risk getting my brothers or the crew sick!! I'm feeling better and am on my way to a speedy recovery. Merry Fckn Christmas and see you all next year!'"
