Paramore Add Another Show To Intimate Venue Tour

Tour poster graphic

(The Oriel Company) Paramore have added a New York City stop to their run of intimate performances across the U.S. The band will be playing at Beacon Theatre on November 13.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now HERE through Tuesday, September 20 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets starting Friday, September 23 at 10am ET.

Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for this performance on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be shown at all-in price, which includes face value and all fees.



Per current New York state law, ticket transfer cannot be restricted in any way. This means our show in New York cannot offer tickets through the face value fan-to-fan exchange, and resellers can set any resale price they choose. If you purchase a resale ticket, New York state law requires resellers to list the original purchase price of the ticket as well as all-in price including fees.

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 13, 2022 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Related Stories

Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup

My Chemical Romance and Paramore Lead We Were Young Festival Lineup

Paramore Music and Merch

News > Paramore