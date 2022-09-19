Paramore Add Another Show To Intimate Venue Tour

(The Oriel Company) Paramore have added a New York City stop to their run of intimate performances across the U.S. The band will be playing at Beacon Theatre on November 13.
Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now HERE through Tuesday, September 20 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets starting Friday, September 23 at 10am ET.
Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for this performance on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be shown at all-in price, which includes face value and all fees.
Per current New York state law, ticket transfer cannot be restricted in any way. This means our show in New York cannot offer tickets through the face value fan-to-fan exchange, and resellers can set any resale price they choose. If you purchase a resale ticket, New York state law requires resellers to list the original purchase price of the ticket as well as all-in price including fees.
October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 13, 2022 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
