Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage was a top 22 story from April 2022: Pasadena, CA is paying tribute to hometown heroes Van Halen 50 years after the band formed in the California city. Construction on the park is expected to be completed this summer.
According to ABC7 Los Angeles, Pasadena city officials have approved naming a public performance stage in a new park after the group, which was formed in 1972 by local legends and brothers Alex and Eddie Van Halen.
The Van Halen stage will be part of a new 1-acre Playhouse Village Park at 701 East Union Street between El Molino and Oak Knoll avenues. The city held public outreach to solicit suggestions for the name of the new park, with Eddie Van Halen as one of the most popular suggestions, while a city commission recommended naming the performing stage not just for Eddie, but the entire band. Read more here
