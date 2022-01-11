Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares 'Earthling' Album Details

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has revealed the track list for his forthcoming album, "Earthling," He shared the track details via a brand new video that he posted online.
Due February 11, the 13-song set sees the Pearl Jam rocker working with producer/guitarist Andrew Watt on his fourth solo project. "Earthling" was first previewed last fall with the lead single, "Long Way", which was recently followed by the track "The Haves."
The set's third single, "Brother The Cloud", will be released on January 14. "Earthling" will be available in multiple formats, including LP, cassette, digital, CD and Deluxe CD editions.
Vedder recently performed some songs from the project at the latest edition of his annual Ohana Festival, where he was joined by a live lineup that included Watt, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chaney and Glen Hansard; they'll join him for a series of US dates next month to launch the record. Watch the tracklisting reveal video here.
