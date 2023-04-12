Peter Frampton Announces Never Say Never North American Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced dates for the Never Say Never North American tour.

The guitarist is looking forward to returning to live action after launching a farewell tour in 2019, the same year Frampton announced his plan to retire from regular vigorous touring due to a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

"At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible," explains Frampton. "I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter."

Known for his iconic 1976 release, "Frampton Comes Alive!", the rocker's latest studio record is his 2021 instrumental album, "Frampton Forgets The Words", which saw the guitarist playing ten of his favorite songs by other artists.

Frampton will open the summer series on June 21 in Huber Heights, OH, with shows wrapping up in late August; for dates and ticket details, click here.

Related Stories

Peter Frampton Announces farewell UK Tour Dates

Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of David Bowie Classic

More Peter Frampton News