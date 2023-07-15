Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall Coming In September

(UMe) In November 2022, Grammy-winning artist and virtuosic guitar player Peter Frampton performed at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London to a rapturous sold-out crowd. The special evening was filmed, capturing stunning performances of Frampton's finest songs, and will be released as a live album on September 1 via UMe.

The record features 9 live performances with Frampton's long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, and includes tracks "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Do You Feel Like We Do?" and more. The legendary performance is currently streaming on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive.

Additionally, Frampton is back on the road-the Never Say Never Tour kicked off last month, with stops nationwide through August. See below for full tour routing.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues Chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim. After 47 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.

Most recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release [email protected], a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton.

Frampton is also set to receive The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award on September 9 during their annual ceremony in conjunction with TMA's Annual Patient Conference in San Diego, CA between September 7-10.

TRACKLIST

1. Something's Happening

2. Lying

3. Lines On My Face

4. Show Me The Way

5. Georgia On My Mind

6. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)

7. (I'll Give You) Money

8. Baby, I Love Your Way

9. Do You Feel Like We Do?

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

July 15-Wind Creek Event Center-Bethlehem, PA

July 16-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJ

July 18-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-Boston, MA

July 20-The Theater at MGM National Harbor-Oxon Hill, MD

July 22-Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater-Mashantucket, CT

July 23-The Capitol Theatre-Port Chester, NY

July 25-The Capitol Theatre-Port Chester, NY

July 26-The Paramount-Huntington, NY

July 28-Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center-Verona, NY

July 29-Fallsview Casino Resort-Niagara Falls, ON

August 10-Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn-Troutdale, OR

August 12-Thunder Valley Casino-Lincoln, CA

August 13-Yaamava' Theater-Highland, CA

August 15-The Masonic-San Francisco, CA

August 16-Arlington Theatre-Santa Barbara, CA

August 18-The Pearl-Las Vegas, NV

August 19-Sandy Amphitheater-Sandy, UT

