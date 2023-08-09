.

Peter Frampton Streams Video Of Baby I Love Your Way From Royal Albert Hall Performance

Bruce Henne | 08-09-2023

Peter Frampton News Video still August 09, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton is streaming video of a performance of his 1975 classic, "Baby, I Love Your Way", as featured on his forthcoming live album, "Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall."

Due September 1, the project captures the rocker's November 2022 appearance before a sold-out crowd at the iconic London venue. The record features nine live performances with Frampton's long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, and includes tracks "Show Me The Way," "Something's Happening," "Do You Feel Like We Do?" and more.

Frampton is currently on the road playing dates across North America on his Never Say Never tour. Stream the "Baby, I Love Your Way" performance video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
