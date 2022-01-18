Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Name New Singer

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced that they have named Joel Peters as their permanent new vocalist following a successful UK tour.
Joel had this to say, "Firstly I'd like to say thank you to PCATBS, their crew and the fans for making me feel so welcome on the UK tour and it's an honor to be asked to become a permanent member of PCATBS! I'm looking forward to getting stuck in to recording the new album and seeing you all out on the road again this year!"
Motorhead icon Phil Campbell adds, "We are extremely happy to announce that Joel Peters will be joining the bastards on a permanent basis! We had a great time playing with him on our UK tour in November and can't wait to start writing and recording album number 3 with him!"
