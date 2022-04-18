Phish's Madison Square Garden Shows To Be Livestreamed

(fcc) nugs.net have announced that they have partnered with Phish to livestream all four nights of the band's long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The rescheduled four-night NYE run will now be taking place on April 20-23 and includes a very special three-set show on April 22 that is not-to-be-missed.



Each show can be purchased to stream individually starting at $24.99 for HD and $34.99 for 4K, or fans can tune-in for shows across multiple nights by purchasing a package to stream all 4 nights.

All shows include 48 hours of on-demand viewing and can be watched live or on-demand at LivePhish.com

