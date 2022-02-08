.

Singled Out: Pierce Turner's Terrible Good (with Bowie's Gerry Leonard)

Keavin Wiggins | 02-08-2022

Pierce Turner Promo photo courtesy Missing Piece Group
Promo photo courtesy Missing Piece Group

Pierce Turner just released his new single "Love From Angels", from his forthcoming album "Terrible Good" (which he made with David Bowie guitarist Gerry Leonard), and to celebrate we asked Peirce to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Growing up in Ireland and working in my parents record shop, I became a huge fan of Brit rock, and the Irish Bands that were influenced by that, from The Undertones to Fontaines DC.

This is a side of my taste that has been overshadowed by my work with Philip Glass. So when I got the chance through this new label to work with the great ex Bowie Guitarist Gerry Leonard, a fellow Irishman that has also been transported to live in Manhattan, I jumped at it and whipped out this song. When we added Tony Shanahan on Bass (Patti Smith, Beck) and Drummer Yuval Lion (David Byrne) I found myself playing in a Band that had a perfect meaty sound like my favourite Bands, which made this track take off like a rocket.

For me, lyrics always have to have a message. On 'Love of angels' I take the phrase 'you are what you eat' and expand upon it to a further truth. We are everything that comes in-what we think, read, see, breathe, smell, hear, and believe as well as eat. If it's good stuff, you will be good, guaranteed. How we move affects us too, this track should make an Elephant move.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

