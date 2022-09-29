Pink Floyd Classic 'Animals' Returns To US Album Charts

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd's 1977 classic, "Animals", has returned to multiple US album charts following a newly-released reissue that features a 2018 remix of the project.
According to Billboard, "Animals" re-enters the Top Album Sales chart at No. 3 with 20,000 copies sold in the US in the week ending September 22, according to Luminate (up from 500 copies sold in the previous week); the feat marks the biggest sales week for any Pink Floyd album since 2014 and "Animals'" highest rank on the 31-year-old chart.
The concept album also re-enters at No. 1 on the Catalog Albums chart and lands in the top five on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums charts, while the renewed fan interest also sees "Animals" re-enter the Billboard 200 at No. 21 - the set's first visit to the top 40 and highest rank since 1977, when it peaked at No. 3 for three weeks.
Pink Floyd's tenth studio album was recorded at the group's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves.
