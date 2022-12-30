Pink Floyd Classic 'Animals' Returns To US Album Charts (2022 In Review)

Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd Classic 'Animals' Returns To US Album Charts was a top 22 story from September 2022: Pink Floyd's 1977 classic, "Animals", has returned to multiple US album charts following a newly-released reissue that features a 2018 remix of the project.

According to Billboard, "Animals" re-enters the Top Album Sales chart at No. 3 with 20,000 copies sold in the US in the week ending September 22, according to Luminate (up from 500 copies sold in the previous week); the feat marks the biggest sales week for any Pink Floyd album since 2014 and "Animals'" highest rank on the 31-year-old chart.

The concept album also re-enters at No. 1 on the Catalog Albums chart and lands in the top five on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums charts, while the renewed fan interest also sees "Animals" re-enter the Billboard 200 at No. 21 - the set's first visit to the top 40 and highest rank since 1977, when it peaked at No. 3 for three weeks.

Pink Floyd's tenth studio album was recorded at the group's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves.

Read more and stream the 2018 remix of "Dogs" here.

Related Stories

Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts (2022 In Review)

Pink Floyd Expanded 'Animals' For Reissue (2022 In Review)

Pink Floyd Shared First New Song Since 1994 'Hey Hey Rise Up' (2022 In Review)

Pink Floyd Classic 'Animals' Returns To US Album Charts

Pink Floyd Music and Merch

News > Pink Floyd

Share this article