Pink Floyd Share Coming Back To Life Video From Pulse Reissue

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a performance of "The Division Bell" track, "Coming Back To Life", as the latest preview to the upcoming reissue of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse."

Due February 18, the restored and re-edited project captures the group on the European leg of a 1994 tour and, among other highlights, it presents the only filmed version of a full performance of the UK outfit's seminal 1973 record, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

Headed by director David Mallet, the package will be available as 2x Blu-ray and 2x DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for "The Later Years" release in 2019.

The deluxe editions include music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, Pulse Tour rehearsal footage and more, alongside a 60-page booklet.

This release also sees the reintroduction of the iconic pulsating light as per the original 1995 CD release, this time operated by 2 replaceable AA batteries.

"Essentially, it's a device which we thought was entertaining," says drummer Nick Mason about the original packaging. It's an idea of Storm Thorgerson's which related to 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' and the pulse, and it's a live album so the box is 'alive'. After that, in terms of seriously deep meanings, one might be struggling a bit." Watch the video here.

