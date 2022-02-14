Pink Floyd Share Rehearsal Footage From Pulse Reissue

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing video of a rehearsal version of "The Division Bell" track, "Lost For Words", as a preview to the upcoming reissue of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse."
Due February 18, the restored and re-edited project captures the group on the European leg of a 1994 tour and, among other highlights, it presents the only filmed version of a full performance of the UK outfit's seminal 1973 record, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."
Headed by director David Mallet, the package will be available as 2x Blu-ray and 2x DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for "The Later Years" release in 2019.
The deluxe packages include music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, Pulse Tour rehearsal footage and more, alongside a 60-page booklet.
This release also sees the reintroduction of the iconic pulsating light as per the 1995 CD edition, this time operated by 2 replaceable AA batteries.
Upon its original release, "Pulse" topped both the US Billboard 200 album list and the Billboard's Top Music Videos charts. Watch the video here.
Pink Floyd In The Studio For 'Animals' Anniversary
