Pink Floyd Reissuing 'Pulse' Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd will release a restored and re-edited version of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse", on February 18. The 2022 package will be available as 2x Blu-ray and 2x DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for "The Later Years" release in 2019.

Headed by director David Mallet, the project captures the group on the European leg of the 1994 "Division Bell" tour and, among other highlights, it presents the only filmed version of a full performance of the UK outfit's seminal 1973 record, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The cover design, originally created by Storm Thorgerson and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD release, has also been updated with photography by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Rupert Truman/StormStudios. The packaging artwork is designed by Peter Curzon from StormStudios, under the direction of Aubrey Powell/Hignosis.

This release also sees the reintroduction of the iconic pulsating light as per the original 1995 CD release, this time operated by two replaceable AA batteries.

"Essentially, it's a device which we thought was entertaining," explains drummer Nick Mason about the pulsing LED light. "It's an idea of Storm Thorgerson's which related to 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' and the pulse, and it's a live album so the box is 'alive'. After that, in terms of seriously deep meanings, one might be struggling a bit".

The deluxe packages include music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, Pulse Tour rehearsal footage and more, alongside a 60-page booklet. Watch the official "teaser" video featuring blinking red LED light and glimpse of package here.

