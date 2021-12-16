Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972.
The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period where they released the pre-"Dark Side Of The Moon" studio records "Atom Heart Mother" (1970), "Meddle (1971)", and 1972's "Obscured By Clouds."
All of the albums include a copyright of Pink Floyd Music Ltd., an UCR speculates that the mass release may serve as a form of copyright protection, in adherence to a 2011 change in European law.
Rolling Stone further notes that in 2013, a rep for Sony explained Bob Dylan's release of uncirculated music by saying: "The copyright law in Europe was recently extended from 50 to 70 years for everything recorded in 1963 and beyond. With everything before that, there's a new 'Use It or Lose It' provision. It basically said, 'If you haven't used the recordings in the first 50 years, you aren't going to get any more.'"
The music news outlet added that Pink Floyd likely previously released the EP, "1965: Their First Recordings", in 2015 for this reason.
The newly-surfaced live albums are currently streaming on Spotify and are available for streaming and purchase via Amazon. See the full list of reissued albums and more here.
