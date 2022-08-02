Pink Floyd Share 'Dogs' Remix From Animals Reissue

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a 2018 remix of their track, "Dogs", as the first preview to the September 16 reissue of their 1977 album classic, "Animals."
The 17-minute epic took up most of side one on the original vinyl release of the record, which takes its inspiration as a concept album from George Orwell's 1945 book, "Animal Farm"; the album depicts the different classes of people as animals with pigs being at the top of the social chain, dropping down to the sheep as the mindless herd following what they are told, with dogs as the business bosses getting fat on the money and power they hold over the others.
"Animals" was crafted into a narrative on the social-political conditions of mid-1970s Britain from a collection of unrelated songs into a concept which describes the apparent social and moral decay of society, likening the human condition to that of animals.
Pink Floyd's tenth studio album was recorded at the group's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves; the project reached No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 2 in their native UK.
