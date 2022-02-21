Pink Floyd Stream 'Pulse' Concert Film Reissue

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse", in sync with its reissue on February 18. Headed by director David Mallet, the project captures the group on the European leg of the 1994 "Division Bell" tour and, among other highlights, it presents the only filmed version of a full performance of the UK outfit's seminal 1973 record, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The 2022 package is now available as 2x Blu-ray and 2x DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for "The Later Years" release in 2019.

The cover design, originally created by Storm Thorgerson and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD release, has also been updated with photography by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Rupert Truman/StormStudios. The packaging artwork is designed by Peter Curzon from StormStudios, under the direction of Aubrey Powell/Hignosis.

This release also sees the reintroduction of the iconic pulsating light as per the original 1995 CD release, this time operated by two replaceable AA batteries.

The deluxe packages include music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, Pulse Tour rehearsal footage and more, alongside a 60-page booklet. Stream the concert video here.

