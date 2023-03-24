Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd detail the design and packaging of the newly-available box set edition of "The Dark Side of The Moon" on the third episode of the band's new video series "50 Years In A Heartbeat: The Story Of The Dark Side Of The Moon."
Designers Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis share the story behind the inspiration and creation of the 1973 project's iconic cover, with Powell explaining the challenge of its legacy and presenting it as part of the 2023 reissue, with help from Harry Pearce, graphic designer at UK agency Pentagram.
With more than 50 million copies sold worldwide, "The Dark Side of The Moon" is one of the most iconic and influential albums in music history. The newly-available 50th anniversary deluxe box set includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the newly remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions; the set also includes additional new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix plus CD and LP of "The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974."
The group has also released the CD and first ever vinyl issue of the Wembley performance, and the book "Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50th Anniversary" to coincide with the box set release.
