Pink Floyd Fans Invited To Make Animated Videos For Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary

Reissue cover art

(Fran DeFeo PR) To celebrate the recent release of the newly remastered Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Edition, more activities have been announced.



The 50th Anniversary release of the iconic album will continue to be celebrated as Pink Floyd invite a new generation of animators to enter a competition, curated by Aubrey 'Po' Powell of Hipgnosis, to create music videos for any of the 10 songs on the iconic 1973 album.

The band would like to give all animators an opportunity to present a fresh take on these timeless aural works. Animators can enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album. A winner will be selected from a panel of experts which will include Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, renowned directors Terry Gilliam, Anton Corbijn, Sarah Smith, Kyle Alba, Daisy Jacobs, illustrator and Floyd collaborator Gerald Scarfe and UK Chairman of design company Pentagram, Harry Pearce. The deadline for submissions is November 30th 2023. To enter and for more information go here.



Also announced today, in Australia, Pink Floyd will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the classic album with a once-in-a-lifetime listening event timed with the viewing of an extraordinary and rare total solar eclipse. On Thursday April 20, the shadow of the moon will graze the tip of Western Australia, as it travels over one of the world's most beautiful areas - the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo (Nyinggulu) Marine Park in Exmouth. The town will be the best land-based place on Earth to experience the 2023 total solar eclipse. Overseen by the group's long time Creative Consultant and Hipgnosis co-founder, Aubrey 'Po' Powell, Pink Floyd are offering 8 Australian fans the exclusive opportunity to visit a special scenic location within the region to hear The Dark Side Of The Moon' in full - with Roger Waters iconic closing lines "But the sun is eclipsed by the moon..." from the album's soaring epic final song 'Eclipse' timed to align with the moment of total eclipse.



To enter, fans must submit a video of 30 seconds or less explaining why they should be given the listening experience of a lifetime here.



Says Powell: "Since its release 50 years ago, THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON has been embraced by multiple generations across the world because it examines universal themes of greed, mortality, the dark and light sides of the human psyche and, of course, our place in the cosmos - I couldn't think of a more fitting way to commemorate it's release than with this rare and beautiful phenomenon that visually symbolizes so much of what the album explores".

