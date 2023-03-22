(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are credited with inventing "electric theater" on the second episode of the band's new video series "50 Years In A Heartbeat: The Story Of The Dark Side Of The Moon."
As the group prepared to tour the 1973 album, they developed a number of groundbreaking visuals to enhance the live stage presentation of the project.
"The Dark Side Of The Moon tour was the beginning of what Roger Waters termed 'electric theater'", explains Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis, "and by that he meant the inclusion of a large circular screen at the back of the stage, cranes that moved lights all around while they were playing, dry ice that flowed all down the front of the stage and into the audience; there were many effects - particularly with their surround sound system ... this set them apart from every other band, and this is what made Pink Floyd so special in 1973."
Pink Floyd will release a 50th anniversary edition of the project on March 24; one of the best-selling albums in music history will be celebrated with a new deluxe box set, a book, a video animation competition and a planetarium show.
Watch the second episode of "50 Years In A Heartbeat: The Story Of The Dark Side Of The Moon" here.
Pink Floyd Invent Electric Theater On Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Series
