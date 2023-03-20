Pink Floyd Launch Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd has launched a new video series in sync with the 50th anniversary of their 1973 album classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

Entitled "50 Years In A Heartbeat: The Story Of The Dark Side Of The Moon", the first episode focuses on the recording and concepts behind the project, which was put together at London's EMI Studios ...which would be renamed Abbey Road Studios just a few years later.

A band meeting in 1971 laid out the themes for the record, and the embers began writing and recording song demos at Roger Waters' home studio; while all four members contributed music in a variety of configurations, it was Waters that wrote all of the lyrical content.

"Dark Side Of The Moon was an expression of political philosophical humanitarian empathy that was desperate to get out," explains Waters. "There are a number of things which impinge upon an individual that color his view of existence. There are pressures that are capable of pushing you in one direction or another... whether they push you towards insanity, death, empathy, greed...whatever...this is what this record is about."

Pink Floyd debuted portions of "Dark Side" on an early 1972 tour that opened in the UK in January, and continued to road-test the songs during shows in Japan and the US before entering the studio in late May to start recording the album.

Pink Floyd will release a 50th anniversary edition of the 1973 album on March 24.

Stream episode one in the new video series here.

