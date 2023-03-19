Pink Floyd Stream Single Edit Of 'Time' from The Dark Side Of The Moon reissue

Album art

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd is streaming the original 1974 single edit of "Time" from the forthcoming 50th anniversary box set edition of their 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon"

The group released "Time" as the b-side of the "Us And Them" single in the US by providing radio with versions of both songs that run about half the length of the original album recordings.

On March 24, Pink Floyd will release a new deluxe box set edition of the project that includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the newly remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions; the set also includes additional new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix plus CD and LP of "The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974."

The same day, the group will release the CD and first ever vinyl issue of the Wembley performance, and the book "Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50th Anniversary" will also be published separately by Thames & Hudson on March 24 to coincide with the box set release.

In addition, Pink Floyd is also celebrating "The Dark Side Of The Moon" 50th Anniversary release with screening events in planetariums around the world - check your local listings - and are holding a video animation competition inviting a new generation of animators to create music videos for any of the 10 songs on the iconic 1973 album.

Stream the "Time (Original Single Edit)" and watch videos about the reissue and companion video competition here.

