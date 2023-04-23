Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of The Dark Side Of The Moon Total Solar Eclipse Event

Photo courtesy Fran DeFeo PR

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a video replay of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album listening event timed to a rare total solar eclipse at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park (Nyinggulu) in Exmouth, Western Australia on April 20.

The event saw the iconic UK band invite eight competition-winning fans to a special secluded beach location in the region to hear the 1973 album - with Roger Waters iconic closing lines "But the sun is eclipsed by the moon..." from the album's final song "Eclipse" timed to align with the extraordinary moment of total eclipse at 11.29am WST.

The eight fans - dubbed the 'Astronome Domine 8' - arrived on McLeods Beach Thursday morning to witness a giant black pyramid framed by the horizon, constructed with creative oversight from the group's long time Creative Consultant and Hipgnosis co-founder, Aubrey 'Po' Powell before the album's playback as the shadow of the moon grazed the tip of Western Australia - the best land-based place in the world to view the eclipse.

A short form documentary film directed by Powell charting the journey of the Astronome Domine 8 will be available at a later date.

The 300-kilometre-long, UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park is 1,200 kilometres north of Perth (Boorloo) along Western Australia's Coral Coast Highway. The Ningaloo region is renowned as where the outback meets the reef - home to Australia's largest fringing reef adjoining the rusty gorges of Cape Range National Park.

Last month, Pink Floyd marked the 50th anniversary of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" with the release a new deluxe box set, a 1974 live album, book, a video animation competition and a planetarium show.

Stream the total solar eclipse event video here.

