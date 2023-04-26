Pink Floyd: Syd Barrett Documentary Trailer Released

(hennemusic) Mercury Studios has released the video trailer for the new feature length documentary, "Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd", ahead of its London premiere on April 27.
The story of the enigmatic founder of the iconic UK band - directed by Roddy Bogawa and late famed graphic designer Storm Thorgerson, and narrated by actor Jason Isaacs - features new interviews with Syd's band mates Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason, as well as sister Rosemary Breen, original Pink Floyd managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, Pete Townshend and many others.
The film pieces together Barrett's rise to pop stardom with Pink Floyd in the epicentre of the 'underground' explosion of the 60s as the psychedelic house band of the UFO club in London, with Syd as principal songwriter delivering the band's first two charting singles ("Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play") before the release of the group's 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"; it traces the creative and destructive impulses that led to him being quietly pushed out of the lineup after group were convinced he had suffered an LSD-induced psychotic breakdown, replaced by his childhood friend Gilmour.
After going on to release two solo LPs, Barrett dropped out of music and returned home to Cambridge for the last thirty years of his life and his first love of painting.
"There are some people who must have a weakness of some sort," explains Gilmour in the trailer, "like a switch waiting to be turned, and that switch will go, and they'll never quite come back."
