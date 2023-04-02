Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon Returns To UK Top 20

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd's 1973 classic "The Dark Side Of The Moon" has returned to the UK Top 20 for the first time in more than a decade thanks to a series of 50th anniversary reissues
The Official Charts Company reports the profile of the newly-released reissues has helped the original album jump from 120 to 17 on the Official Albums Chart; it last appeared in the Top 20 in October of 2011.
Meanwhile, the first-ever vinyl issue of "The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live at Wembley 1974" debuts at Number 3; the recording is available both as a standalone release and as a part of the expanded 50th anniversary reissue.
With more than 50 million copies sold worldwide, Pink Floyd launched the milestone anniversary with a new deluxe box set, the 1974 live album, a book, a video animation competition and a planetarium show.
Get more details and stream the 2023 remaster of "Money" here.
Pink Floyd Fans Invited To Make Animated Videos For Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary
Brit Floyd Announce 50 Years of Dark Side North American Tour
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces Saucerful Of Secrets Australian Tour
