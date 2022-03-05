Placebo Celebrate 'Happy Birthday In The Sky' With New Single

Video still

Placebo have shared a visualizer video for their new single "Happy Birthday In The Sky". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Never Let Me Go", which is hitting stores on March 25th.

Brian Molko had this to say about the track, "'Happy Birthday In The Sky' for me, is one of the more heartbreaking moments on the album. Happy birthday In the sky is a phrase that I've been using for quite some time.

"When I say, happy birthday to people who aren't with us anymore, it communicates the kind of heartbreak that we're really, really good at communicating I think. You know that sense of loss, that sense of desperation. It's as if a part of your body and your soul has been ripped from you unfairly. And you pine and you pine, and you wait.

What I am thinking is that this is kind of so visceral and so intense emotionally that it's really going to communicate something very powerful to the listener. And that's basically all I'm interested in. At what cost? Who cares. As long as the song really, really moves people, then whatever sacrifices you have to make in order to get there are fine with me. It's not such a bad thing to inhabit these emotions - you're very, very much alive and in the moment while you're doing so."

