Poison The Well, Counterparts Lead Furnace Fest Lineup Additions

Poison The Well, Counterparts, Life In Your Way, and Open Hand have added to the lineup for Furnace Fest 2022, which will be taking place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25th.

Organizers had this to say, "One of the most challenging aspects of booking the resurrection of Furnace Fest during a global pandemic was the reality that life was complicated for everyone - including our artist friends.

"The beauty is that you all showed us so much grace and patience along the way. Your overwhelming support gave us the confidence to move forward another year with Furnace Fest.

"We would not be here apart from the smiles on your faces and the joy you so radiantly exuded. As a small way of thanking you, we'd like to present a surprise four-pack artist announcement - each of whom we had initially confirmed for last year."

As we previously reported, The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory lead the lineup for the festival that will feature performances from 90 bands across 3 stages, including The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Earth Crisis, Elliott, The Joy Formidable, Kublai Khan TX, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Stretch Armstrong, Strike Anywhere and many more.

