Premiere: Andrew Gold 'Space and Time'

Cover art

We are pleased to premiere the online video stream for Andrew Gold's "Space and Time" from the forthcoming reissue of his "The Fraternal Order of the All - Greetings from Planet Love".

Gold's pastiche psychedelic masterpiece will be released on CD on July 28, 2023 and will also be available as a limited edition double LP is pressed on 10-inch colored splatter vinyl and features a newly designed lavish gatefold sleeve.

Initially released in 1997, the album was conceived by Andrew Gold as a tribute to late 60s psychedelic rock. His remarkable compositions were wonderful stylistic evocations of artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Byrds and The Doors.

The project saw Gold create the fictitious band The Fraternal Order of the All, in reality Andrew playing most of the instrumentation and singing, along with guest musicians such as 10cc legend Graham Gouldman.

Track Listing:

1 Greetings from Planet Love

2 Rainbow People

3 Love Tonight

4 Chasing My Tail

5 Swirl

6 Tuba Rye and Will's Son / Balloon in the Sky

7 King of Showbiz

8 Whirl

9 Freelove Baby

10 Groovy Party at Jimmy's Magic Pad

11 It's Beautiful

12 Wink of the Third Eye

13 It Has No Eyes But Sight

14 Twirl

15 Space and Time

16 Time is Standing Still

17 Ride the Snake

18 Mr Plastic Business Man

19 Ccosmicc Ccarnivall

20 Tomorrow Drop Dead

Preorders are available here and stream "Space and Time" below:.

