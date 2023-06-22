Premiere: Andrew Gold 'Space and Time'

We are pleased to premiere the online video stream for Andrew Gold's "Space and Time" from the forthcoming reissue of his "The Fraternal Order of the All - Greetings from Planet Love".
Gold's pastiche psychedelic masterpiece will be released on CD on July 28, 2023 and will also be available as a limited edition double LP is pressed on 10-inch colored splatter vinyl and features a newly designed lavish gatefold sleeve.
Initially released in 1997, the album was conceived by Andrew Gold as a tribute to late 60s psychedelic rock. His remarkable compositions were wonderful stylistic evocations of artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Byrds and The Doors.
The project saw Gold create the fictitious band The Fraternal Order of the All, in reality Andrew playing most of the instrumentation and singing, along with guest musicians such as 10cc legend Graham Gouldman.
Track Listing:
1 Greetings from Planet Love
2 Rainbow People
3 Love Tonight
4 Chasing My Tail
5 Swirl
6 Tuba Rye and Will's Son / Balloon in the Sky
7 King of Showbiz
8 Whirl
9 Freelove Baby
10 Groovy Party at Jimmy's Magic Pad
11 It's Beautiful
12 Wink of the Third Eye
13 It Has No Eyes But Sight
14 Twirl
15 Space and Time
16 Time is Standing Still
17 Ride the Snake
18 Mr Plastic Business Man
19 Ccosmicc Ccarnivall
20 Tomorrow Drop Dead
Preorders are available here and stream "Space and Time" below:.
