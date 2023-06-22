.

Premiere: Andrew Gold 'Space and Time'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-22-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Andrew Gold News Cover art June 22, 2023
Cover art

We are pleased to premiere the online video stream for Andrew Gold's "Space and Time" from the forthcoming reissue of his "The Fraternal Order of the All - Greetings from Planet Love".

Gold's pastiche psychedelic masterpiece will be released on CD on July 28, 2023 and will also be available as a limited edition double LP is pressed on 10-inch colored splatter vinyl and features a newly designed lavish gatefold sleeve.

Initially released in 1997, the album was conceived by Andrew Gold as a tribute to late 60s psychedelic rock. His remarkable compositions were wonderful stylistic evocations of artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Byrds and The Doors.

The project saw Gold create the fictitious band The Fraternal Order of the All, in reality Andrew playing most of the instrumentation and singing, along with guest musicians such as 10cc legend Graham Gouldman.

Track Listing:
1 Greetings from Planet Love
2 Rainbow People
3 Love Tonight
4 Chasing My Tail
5 Swirl
6 Tuba Rye and Will's Son / Balloon in the Sky
7 King of Showbiz
8 Whirl
9 Freelove Baby
10 Groovy Party at Jimmy's Magic Pad
11 It's Beautiful
12 Wink of the Third Eye
13 It Has No Eyes But Sight
14 Twirl
15 Space and Time
16 Time is Standing Still
17 Ride the Snake
18 Mr Plastic Business Man
19 Ccosmicc Ccarnivall
20 Tomorrow Drop Dead

Preorders are available here and stream "Space and Time" below:.

Related Stories
Premiere: Andrew Gold 'Space and Time'

More Andrew Gold News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout- AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Crashing Wayward - Listen!

Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Latest News

Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Misery' Video

Billy Talent Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events

J. Robbins Covers Naked Raygun For Tribute Album

Nils Lofgren Honors Rolling Stones Icon With 'Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)

Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour With DeWolff

Dark Below Deliver 'Make Believe' Video

NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'