Primus Add New Leg To Rush Tribute Tour

Tour poster

Primus have announced a brand new leg of their 'A Tribute To Kings' Tour, where they tribute prog legends Rush by performing the band's iconic 1977 album "A Farewell To Kings" in full, and a set of their own songs.

The 46-date tour is set to launch on April 15th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion and will be wrapping up on June 25th in Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Les Claypool had this to say, "Hemispheres was my first concert. Originally we'd always kind of joked around about doing Hemispheres...but we settled on Kings, because A) it was the first Rush record I ever heard and B) it contains 'Cygnus X-1,' which has always been my favorite Rush tune. It seems to be a good one for us to tackle; 2112 seemed a little obvious."



"Geddy, Alex and Neil had been superheroes to Larry, Herb and I in our teens," Claypool added, "so when we all became pals while touring together in the early '90s, we were pretty delighted; partially because of the musical geek-out factor but mostly because the three guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be truly great, down-to-earth humans, and like us, a tad eccentric." See the dates below:

Friday, April 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Saturday, April 16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, April 19 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

Wednesday, April 20 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Friday, April 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Monday, April 25 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Wednesday, April 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

Saturday, April 30 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center

Tuesday, May 3 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

Wed, May 4 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts

Friday, May 6 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 7 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Monday, May 9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, May 10 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

Friday, May 13 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Saturday, May 14 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Monday, May 16 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

Tuesday, May 17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

Wednesday, May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Friday, May 20 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Saturday, May 21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

Sunday, May 22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Tuesday, May 24 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

Wednesday, May 25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, May 28 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Monday, May 30 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Tuesday, May 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thursday, June 2 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

Friday, June 3 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Saturday, June 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

Monday, June 6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre

Tuesday, June 7 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre

Thursday, June 9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Friday, June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

Sunday, June 12 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

Tuesday, June 14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Wednesday, June 15 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

Friday, June 17 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, June 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sunday, June 19 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Tuesday, June 21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

Thursday, June 23 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Fri, June 24 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Saturday, June 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

