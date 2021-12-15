Primus Add New Leg To Rush Tribute Tour

Primus have announced a brand new leg of their 'A Tribute To Kings' Tour, where they tribute prog legends Rush by performing the band's iconic 1977 album "A Farewell To Kings" in full, and a set of their own songs.
The 46-date tour is set to launch on April 15th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion and will be wrapping up on June 25th in Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Les Claypool had this to say, "Hemispheres was my first concert. Originally we'd always kind of joked around about doing Hemispheres...but we settled on Kings, because A) it was the first Rush record I ever heard and B) it contains 'Cygnus X-1,' which has always been my favorite Rush tune. It seems to be a good one for us to tackle; 2112 seemed a little obvious."
"Geddy, Alex and Neil had been superheroes to Larry, Herb and I in our teens," Claypool added, "so when we all became pals while touring together in the early '90s, we were pretty delighted; partially because of the musical geek-out factor but mostly because the three guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be truly great, down-to-earth humans, and like us, a tad eccentric." See the dates below:
Friday, April 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Saturday, April 16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Tuesday, April 19 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Wednesday, April 20 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC
Friday, April 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
Saturday, April 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Monday, April 25 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Wednesday, April 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
Saturday, April 30 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center
Tuesday, May 3 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
Wed, May 4 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts
Friday, May 6 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Saturday, May 7 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Monday, May 9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, May 10 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
Friday, May 13 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Saturday, May 14 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Monday, May 16 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
Tuesday, May 17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
Wednesday, May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Friday, May 20 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Saturday, May 21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
Sunday, May 22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Tuesday, May 24 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
Wednesday, May 25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, May 28 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
Monday, May 30 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Tuesday, May 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Thursday, June 2 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion
Friday, June 3 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
Saturday, June 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Monday, June 6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre
Tuesday, June 7 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre
Thursday, June 9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Friday, June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
Sunday, June 12 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
Tuesday, June 14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
Wednesday, June 15 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
Friday, June 17 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Saturday, June 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Sunday, June 19 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
Tuesday, June 21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
Thursday, June 23 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Fri, June 24 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
Saturday, June 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
