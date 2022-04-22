Primus Release First New Music In Over 5 Years

Primus have just digitally released a brand new 3 track EP entitled "Conspiranoid", which marks the first new music from the acclaimed band in over 5 years.
The EP will also be released on vinyl on August 12th and it features the epic, 11-minute opening track, "Conspiranoia," which Les Claypool described as "a long, winding, bastard of a song.
"'Conspiranoia' was sprouted from a seed I had planted in my notebook a year or so ago--a few lines commenting on the mental state of the contemporary world."
The EP arrives as the band continues their 'A Tribute To Kings' Tour that finds the Bay area trio performing Rush's 1977 album 'A Farewell To Kings' in its entirety, following a set of their own music.
"Hemispheres was my first concert," Claypool said, referring to Rush's 1978 album and tour. "Originally we'd always kind of joked around about doing Hemispheres...but we settled on Kings, because A) it was the first Rush record I ever heard and B) it contains 'Cygnus X-1,' which has always been my favorite Rush tune. It seems to be a good one for us to tackle; 2112 seemed a little obvious." See the dates below:
'Conspiranoid' EP Tracklisting:
1. Conspiranoia
2. Follow The Fool
3. Erin On The Side Of Caution
'A TRIBUTE TO KINGS' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR Dates
Friday, April 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
Saturday, April 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Monday, April 25 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Wednesday, April 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
Saturday, April 30 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center
Tuesday, May 3 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
Wednesday, May 4 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts
Friday, May 6 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Saturday, May 7 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Monday, May 9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, May 10 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
Friday, May 13 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Saturday, May 14 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Monday, May 16 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
Tuesday, May 17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
Wednesday, May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Friday, May 20 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Saturday, May 21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
Sunday, May 22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Tuesday, May 24 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
Wednesday, May 25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, May 28 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
Monday, May 30 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Tuesday, May 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Thursday, June 2 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion
Friday, June 3 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
Saturday, June 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Monday, June 6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre
Tuesday, June 7 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre
Thursday, June 9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Friday, June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
Sunday, June 12 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
Tuesday, June 14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
Wednesday, June 15 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
Friday, June 17 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Saturday, June 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Sunday, June 19 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
Tuesday, June 21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
Thursday, June 23 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Friday, June 24 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
Saturday, June 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Friday, August 12 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 13 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
Europe Tour Dates
Friday, September 9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
Saturday, September 10 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
Monday, September 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
Wednesday, September 14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
Friday, September 16 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola
Saturday, September 17 - Prague, Czechia - Forum Karlin
Sunday, September 18 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle München
Tuesday, September 20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten
Wednesday, September 21 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox
Friday, September 23 - Bogerhout, Belgium - De Roma
Saturday, September 24 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
Sunday, September 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Tuesday, September 27 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Glasgow
Thursday, September 29 - London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo
Friday, September 30 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy
Saturday, October 1 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
