Primus Release First New Music In Over 5 Years

Primus have just digitally released a brand new 3 track EP entitled "Conspiranoid", which marks the first new music from the acclaimed band in over 5 years.

The EP will also be released on vinyl on August 12th and it features the epic, 11-minute opening track, "Conspiranoia," which Les Claypool described as "a long, winding, bastard of a song.

"'Conspiranoia' was sprouted from a seed I had planted in my notebook a year or so ago--a few lines commenting on the mental state of the contemporary world."

The EP arrives as the band continues their 'A Tribute To Kings' Tour that finds the Bay area trio performing Rush's 1977 album 'A Farewell To Kings' in its entirety, following a set of their own music.

"Hemispheres was my first concert," Claypool said, referring to Rush's 1978 album and tour. "Originally we'd always kind of joked around about doing Hemispheres...but we settled on Kings, because A) it was the first Rush record I ever heard and B) it contains 'Cygnus X-1,' which has always been my favorite Rush tune. It seems to be a good one for us to tackle; 2112 seemed a little obvious." See the dates below:



'Conspiranoid' EP Tracklisting:

1. Conspiranoia

2. Follow The Fool

3. Erin On The Side Of Caution



'A TRIBUTE TO KINGS' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR Dates

Friday, April 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Monday, April 25 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Wednesday, April 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

Saturday, April 30 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center

Tuesday, May 3 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

Wednesday, May 4 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts

Friday, May 6 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 7 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Monday, May 9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, May 10 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

Friday, May 13 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Saturday, May 14 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Monday, May 16 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

Tuesday, May 17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

Wednesday, May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Friday, May 20 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Saturday, May 21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

Sunday, May 22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Tuesday, May 24 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

Wednesday, May 25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, May 28 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Monday, May 30 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Tuesday, May 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thursday, June 2 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

Friday, June 3 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Saturday, June 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

Monday, June 6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre

Tuesday, June 7 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre

Thursday, June 9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Friday, June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

Sunday, June 12 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

Tuesday, June 14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Wednesday, June 15 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

Friday, June 17 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, June 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sunday, June 19 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Tuesday, June 21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

Thursday, June 23 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Friday, June 24 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Saturday, June 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Friday, August 12 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 13 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre



Europe Tour Dates

Friday, September 9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

Saturday, September 10 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

Monday, September 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

Wednesday, September 14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

Friday, September 16 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola

Saturday, September 17 - Prague, Czechia - Forum Karlin

Sunday, September 18 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle München

Tuesday, September 20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten

Wednesday, September 21 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox

Friday, September 23 - Bogerhout, Belgium - De Roma

Saturday, September 24 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

Sunday, September 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Tuesday, September 27 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - 02 Academy Glasgow

Thursday, September 29 - London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo

Friday, September 30 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy

Saturday, October 1 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

