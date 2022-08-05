.

Priscilla Block Goes Off The Deep End With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Priscilla Block Off The Deep End single art
Off The Deep End single art

Priscilla Block has shared a lyric video for her brand new single, "Off The Deep End". Block cowrote the upbeat track with Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock.

She had this to say, "We had such a blast creating 'Off the Deep End.' Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it's at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer!

Life's short - sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I'll be right there with y'all, Off the Deep End!" Watch the lyric video for the song below:

Related Stories


Priscilla Block Goes Off The Deep End With New Single

Priscilla Block Announces Fall Leg Of Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block Taking Welcome to the Block Party Tour International

Priscilla Block Kicks Off Welcome To The Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block Scores Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You'

Priscilla Block Music and Merch

News > Priscilla Block

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Latest News

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'

Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God' Video

Priscilla Block Goes Off The Deep End With New Single

Fallujah Reveal New Single 'Soulbreaker'

Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos

Armor For Sleep Share 'Whatever, Who Cares' Video

At The Gates Premiere Garden Of Cyrus Video

For The Fallen Dreams Release 'Sulfate' Video