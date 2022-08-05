Priscilla Block Goes Off The Deep End With New Single

Off The Deep End single art

Priscilla Block has shared a lyric video for her brand new single, "Off The Deep End". Block cowrote the upbeat track with Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock.

She had this to say, "We had such a blast creating 'Off the Deep End.' Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it's at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer!

Life's short - sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I'll be right there with y'all, Off the Deep End!" Watch the lyric video for the song below:

Related Stories

Priscilla Block Announces Fall Leg Of Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block Taking Welcome to the Block Party Tour International

Priscilla Block Kicks Off Welcome To The Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block Scores Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You'

Priscilla Block Music and Merch

News > Priscilla Block