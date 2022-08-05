Priscilla Block Goes Off The Deep End With New Single

Priscilla Block has shared a lyric video for her brand new single, "Off The Deep End". Block cowrote the upbeat track with Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock.
She had this to say, "We had such a blast creating 'Off the Deep End.' Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it's at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer!
Life's short - sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I'll be right there with y'all, Off the Deep End!" Watch the lyric video for the song below:
