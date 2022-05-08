Queen's Brian May Shares 'Otro Lugar' Video

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has premiered a music video for the song "Otro Lugar", a Spanish language version of his "Another World" single that was shot in the stunning Canary Islands.
"A special gift for the Spanish world who has always been incredibly kind to Queen and Me," shared May. The song appears as a bonus track on the newly remastered Gold Series re-issue of his 1998 solo album Another World, which was released last month.
His camp had this to say about the video for this special version of the song, "Brian filmed one video for the title track back in his much-loved Canary Islands.
"It was in Tenerife where the Queen guitarist studied his Physics PhD at the Teide Observatory, high up in the volcanic landscape, so it only seemed fitting to return and shoot the new footage there, as well as in La Palma, where he has worked on Starmus in recent times, and in the tiny island of El Hierro."
May said of the video, "We filmed two versions of 'Another World' in the Canaries. In fact, we went out mainly to do the Spanish one at the beginning. So, it's kind of fitting that the Spanish one turned out better than the English one! We managed to shoot a lot more in Spanish than in English strangely enough and maybe I worked harder on it, I don't know. But the shots just seem to come nicely together."
"When you're watching this (and you're English speaking), bear in mind that the Spanish words mean almost exactly the same as the English words. They're about a parallel universe and what could have happened in Another World." Watch the video below:
