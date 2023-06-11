Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live

(hennemusic) Queen is revisiting an intimate 1986 London performance of their 1984 track, "Is This The World We Created...?", on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live.
As part of two sold-out events during The Magic Tour at Wembley Stadium, the band's acoustic segment each night saw Freddie Mercury and Brian May deliver the tune before 72,000 fans as the crowd soaked in the moment and the message of the song.
With Brian writing the music and Freddie penning most of the lyrics - the pair having watched an agonizing documentary on the African famine of the '80s - this contemplative ballad from 1984's "The Works" album also proved a live favorite, taking a pumped-up crowd to an entirely different headspace.
A year earlier at the same venue, "Is This The World We Created...?" had been a highlight of the Live Aid benefit concert's finale. Now, this stunning duet from the band's own '86 Wembley show lays the song beautifully bare, with Brian's deft fingerstyle on a nylon-string classical guitar carrying Freddie's yearning vocal.
Watch video of the 1986 Wembley performance here.
Queens of the Stone Age Map Out The End is Nero Tour
Queen Revisit 1982 Performance Of 'Dragon Attack' On The Greatest Live
Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'
Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live
Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are- Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now- more
Slipknot Release Videos For Unreleased Tracks- 3 Doors Down Share Lost 'When I'm Gone' Video- Eric Clapton- Black Veil Brides- more
Carrie Underwood Shares 'Take Me Out' Lyric Video- Michael Ray Rocks Dive 'Bars & Broken Hearts' At The 5 Spot- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now
Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live
Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce
Anberlin Announce Convinced EP with Lacerate Video
Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live
Rahway Take Off With New Single Rocketship