.

Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live

Bruce Henne | 06-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen News Video still June 11, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Queen is revisiting an intimate 1986 London performance of their 1984 track, "Is This The World We Created...?", on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live.

As part of two sold-out events during The Magic Tour at Wembley Stadium, the band's acoustic segment each night saw Freddie Mercury and Brian May deliver the tune before 72,000 fans as the crowd soaked in the moment and the message of the song.

With Brian writing the music and Freddie penning most of the lyrics - the pair having watched an agonizing documentary on the African famine of the '80s - this contemplative ballad from 1984's "The Works" album also proved a live favorite, taking a pumped-up crowd to an entirely different headspace.

A year earlier at the same venue, "Is This The World We Created...?" had been a highlight of the Live Aid benefit concert's finale. Now, this stunning duet from the band's own '86 Wembley show lays the song beautifully bare, with Brian's deft fingerstyle on a nylon-string classical guitar carrying Freddie's yearning vocal.

Watch video of the 1986 Wembley performance here.

Related Stories
Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live

Queens of the Stone Age Map Out The End is Nero Tour

Queen Revisit 1982 Performance Of 'Dragon Attack' On The Greatest Live

Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'

Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live

More Queen News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are- Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now- more

Slipknot Release Videos For Unreleased Tracks- 3 Doors Down Share Lost 'When I'm Gone' Video- Eric Clapton- Black Veil Brides- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Shares 'Take Me Out' Lyric Video- Michael Ray Rocks Dive 'Bars & Broken Hearts' At The 5 Spot- more

advertisement
Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Latest News

Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now

Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live

Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce

Anberlin Announce Convinced EP with Lacerate Video

Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live

Extreme Stream New Album Six

Rahway Take Off With New Single Rocketship