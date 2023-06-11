Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live

Video still

(hennemusic) Queen is revisiting an intimate 1986 London performance of their 1984 track, "Is This The World We Created...?", on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live.

As part of two sold-out events during The Magic Tour at Wembley Stadium, the band's acoustic segment each night saw Freddie Mercury and Brian May deliver the tune before 72,000 fans as the crowd soaked in the moment and the message of the song.

With Brian writing the music and Freddie penning most of the lyrics - the pair having watched an agonizing documentary on the African famine of the '80s - this contemplative ballad from 1984's "The Works" album also proved a live favorite, taking a pumped-up crowd to an entirely different headspace.

A year earlier at the same venue, "Is This The World We Created...?" had been a highlight of the Live Aid benefit concert's finale. Now, this stunning duet from the band's own '86 Wembley show lays the song beautifully bare, with Brian's deft fingerstyle on a nylon-string classical guitar carrying Freddie's yearning vocal.

Watch video of the 1986 Wembley performance here.

Related Stories

Queens of the Stone Age Map Out The End is Nero Tour

Queen Revisit 1982 Performance Of 'Dragon Attack' On The Greatest Live

Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'

Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live

More Queen News