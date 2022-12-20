Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams

Video still

Queen took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 20th) to celebrate the news that their iconic song "Bohemian Rhapsody" has hit a brand new milestone, after passing 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Back in early 2021, the legendary song was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), for surpassing 10 million or more in sales and stream equivalents in the United States.

The achievement made Queen the first British band to ever earn a Diamond song award in the history of the U.S. music business. Brian May had this to say at the time, "This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it's real. All those wild dreams we had - this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years."

Roger Taylor added, "It's a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people! We thank you all..............onwards."

Related Stories

Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)

Queen + Paul Rodgers Revisited On The Greatest (2022 In Review)

Queensryche Debut Video For Digital Noise Alliance Track 'Sicdeth'

Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Queen Music and Merch

News > Queen