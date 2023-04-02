Rahway Deliver New Song 'Carry You'

Single art

(CowGirlZenEntertainment) Rahway is ready to hit those dark alley streets once more, to defend their title as The Slumlords of New Jersey with their newest single, "Carry You." Right from the moment, lead singer Nick Hade provides that smooth yet aggressive bite - the listener knows they're in for a decadent rock treat. "If you're listening to Rahway then you know rock'n'roll ain't dead," says Tommy London of SiriusXM/Boneyard/Hair Nation. Brass knuckles out and chains swinging, "Carry You" pulls you in.



Then there are those opening riffs courtesy of guitarist David Cardenas, who also adds, "[It's] thunderous with ball-shaking bass and drums." But the axe-man knows his way around his weapon of choice and he does not hold back; showcasing talent reminiscent of Stone Temple Pilots and Slash.

"It's epic," adds bassist, Chigger. "A writing experience from the darker side of creativity." True. This latest single and the EP to follow were composed during the pandemic, which pushed the band out of their comfort zones. Creativity in the face of challenges always produces worthy fruits.

"Carry You" is ready to tear up the universal sounds of rock! Be looking for more news on Rahway's 6 song EP slated for autumn 2023!

