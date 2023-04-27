Singled Out: Rahway's Carry You

Rahway just released a music video for their explosive single "Carry You" and to celebrate we asked bassist Chigger to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Guitarist David Cardenas brought the opening riff idea to rehearsal, and we attacked it immediately. It was extremely catchy and we felt that it needed an equally catchy hook, which singer Nick Hade and drummer / lyricist Steve Cardenas were able to craft. The main riff was screaming for Chigger's driving bass tone to accompany it, and within one rehearsal, we walked out with a brand new song called Carry You.
We knew that the minute we finished writing it that it would be an immediate fan favorite. The band began to slowly add Carry You into our live set and it received amazing responses every time we played it. We knew we had to get this song on tape, and it was actually the first song to be tracked at Mike Orlando's Sonic Stomp Studios.
When asked what Carry You is about, Steve Cardenas will tell you that it's about a person carrying another person through life, or so they think, when it turns out the person they were allegedly carrying has been carrying them all along. Some will say it's loosely based on the Cardenas brothers, but that's their story to tell. We like to let our fans interpret our songs the way they would like to interpret them. That's the beauty of music!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
