Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered music video for their new single "Tippa My Tongue". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", which will arrive on October 14th.
The new video features animation from Julien Calemard and Thami Nabil and reunited the band with direction Malia James who they worked with on the "These Are The Ways" video earlier this year.
The groups said of the new album, their second of 2022, "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.
"With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed." Watch the video below:
