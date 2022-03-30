Red Hot Chili Peppers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform on the Friday, April 1 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The appearance is in sync with the same-day release of the band's latest album, "Unlimited Love."
The project resumes the group's three-decade partnership with producer Rick Rubin, and sees the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the lineup in 2019 after the outfit parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have previewed "Unlimited Love" with the set's lead single, "Black Summer", and follow-ups "Poster Child" and "Not The One."
The band will launch a global stadium tour in Seville, Spain on June 4. Watch the "Black Summer" video and see the album track details here.
