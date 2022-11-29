Revolution Saints Take Flight With New Lineup and Single

Promo photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

(Freeman) Revolution Saints, the band centered around vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, have returned with a new line-up and a new single and video called, "Eagle Flight".

Castronovo is joined by new companions, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Joel Hoekstra for Revolution Saints 2.0 and they will be releasing a new album in the first half of 2023.

For the first three Revolution Saints albums, 'Revolution Saints', 'Light In The Dark', and 'Rise', Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, DIO). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the '80s and '90s and still does today! Inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies, and hooks for days is what you get in spades across those three albums.

While Revolution Saints MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently re-joined Journey, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job.

Joel Hoekstra is a current member of Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Iconic, as well as having his own solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13 and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles. Jeff Pilson, currently a member of Foreigner, Black Swan, and The End Machine, is also known for his time in Dokken and his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for Revolution Saints 2.0 and that's exactly what we've got here. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Revolution Saints Music and Merch

News > Revolution Saints